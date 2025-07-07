Laguna Wildfire Continues to Burn in New Mexico’s Santa Fe National Forest

Santa Fe, New Mexico — The Laguna Wildfire, located in the Coyote Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest, has burned approximately 1,300 acres and is currently 12 percent contained as of July 4, 2025. The fire is fueled by oak brush, ponderosa pine, and pinyon-juniper.

Fire crews, consisting of 120 personnel, have focused their efforts on reinforcing containment lines and conducting firing operations. These operations involve creating bare soil lines ahead of the active fire to manage the spread. Despite some recent rainfall, conditions remain dry, allowing crews to continue their work effectively.

“With the drier conditions after yesterday’s rain, we are able to utilize aerial and hand ignitions to manage the fire perimeter,” a spokesperson for the firefighting team stated. A helicopter and ground resources are actively monitoring and assisting in firefighting efforts.

Weather forecasts indicate winds will decrease on Friday evening, providing cooler temperatures and some humidity recovery overnight. However, Saturday is expected to bring warmer and drier conditions, raising the likelihood of smoke in nearby areas such as Canones, Los Alamos, and Santa Fe.

As smoke is expected to increase this weekend, officials recommend residents of affected areas take precautions, especially those sensitive to smoke. The air quality could reach unhealthy levels in some regions as the smoke settles in low-lying areas.

For safety, authorities urge the public to avoid the area while crews are engaged in firefighting operations. Drones have been prohibited as they pose a significant risk to firefighting aircraft. Fire officials remind, “If you fly, we can’t.”

A Closure Order is in effect for National Forest System lands, roads, and trails in the vicinity to ensure public safety during firefighting activities.

For further information, contact 505-607-0879 or visit the Santa Fe National Forest website.