DJ Lagway Visits Florida State After Entering Transfer Portal

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — DJ Lagway, a former quarterback for the Florida Gators, is set to visit Florida State University this Sunday after entering the NCAA transfer portal. The news comes as Florida State seeks a new starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Lagway, 20, made headlines when he decided to leave Florida on December 15. After two seasons in Gainesville, where he faced challenges on the field, Lagway looks for new opportunities to resurrect his career. He ended the 2025 season with 2,264 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Originally a five-star recruit from Willis, Texas, Lagway was the No. 3 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class when he committed to the Gators in December 2022. Although highly regarded, he struggled to meet expectations during his tenure, often hindered by injuries.

Florida State, under Coach Mike Norvell, has experienced ups and downs, finishing last season on a 2-7 slide after a strong start, including a victory over then-No. 8 Alabama. Now, Lagway’s arrival could offer a fresh start for the Seminoles, who are looking to fill the void left by quarterback Tommy Castellanos, set to enter the NFL draft.

Previous reports indicate that Lagway is not only considering Florida State but also attracting interest from other programs, including Missouri, Baylor, and Louisville. As the transfer portal opens avenues for athletes, Lagway remains one of the most-watched players.

On his visit to FSU, Lagway will aim to impress the coaching staff. His next decision will determine his future and possibly reshape Florida State’s quarterback dynamics.