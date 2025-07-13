Laila Ali Sets Price for Possible Fight with Claressa Shields

LOS ANGELES, California — Laila Ali stated that she would consider a boxing match against Claressa Shields if the price is right. During an interview on July 12, 2025, she revealed that it would take $15 to $20 million for her to return to the ring.

Ali was commenting on the historic all-women’s boxing event, which featured Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, and her presence was noted as she analyzed the fights in her role as a trailblazer in women’s boxing. As the conversation shifted to a possible fight between her and Shields, reporters pressed for her thoughts.

“If they want to make it happen, they need to show me the money,” Ali said. She emphasized that the drawing power of such a match, especially considering the rivalry between the two, could result in massive viewership and financial success.

The tension between Ali and Shields has been well-documented, with Shields expressing frustration about Ali’s remarks on her career, while Ali has criticized Shields for lacking humility. Shields, 30, previously labeled Ali as “the most hated woman in boxing.” Ali, at 47, hasn’t fought in 18 years, making this potential match seem unlikely, yet the financial stakes could change that dynamic.

“Women’s boxing is experiencing a historic rise,” Ali noted. “This would not just be a fight; it would be a significant event for the sport.”

Claressa Shields is currently focused on her next match on July 26 against Lani Daniels. It remains uncertain how she will respond to Ali’s asking price as the potential for a super fight between the two women keeps fans engaged.