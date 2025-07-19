Laila Ali Teases Return to Boxing Against Claressa Shields

New York, NY — Boxing legends Laila Ali and Claressa Shields are sparking conversations about a potential match that fans eagerly anticipate. This speculation reignited after a landmark all-women’s boxing event was held at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025, featuring 17 championship belts and headlined by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

During the event, Ali, now 47 and retired since 2007 with an unbeaten record of 24-0, was asked about the rumors of her fighting Shields, a current champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Shields has made history by holding titles across three weight classes.

Ali expressed her potential interest in a comeback, but only with a substantial financial incentive. “The rumor I heard is that unless somebody has $15 to $20 million, don’t even call me about this,” she stated. “Unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we’re not even gonna have a conversation.”

Shields, 30, did not take long to respond to Ali’s comments. She previously looked up to Ali but now feels competitive. “What a great weekend of boxing! Really motivated! I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! At 175, I’ll put you on your back!” she posted on social media.

Their rivalry has escalated, with Shields previously insinuating that Ali was overrated and questioning her legacy. Ali responded by clarifying that her comments may have been taken out of context, which contributed to the tension. While fans are excited about the possibility of a showdown, it remains uncertain if the match will ever happen, especially considering Ali’s long absence from the ring.

With both fighters representing different eras of women’s boxing, a potential bout would generate significant interest and attention in the sporting world.