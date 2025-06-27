Lainey Wilson Covers Beatles Classic ‘Come Together’ with a Southern Twist

Los Angeles, CA – Lainey Wilson, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, recently took a daring step by covering the Beatles‘ iconic hit, “Come Together.” The video, shared by Apple Music on June 24, showcases Wilson’s unique country music flair.

At 33, the Louisiana native is known for her 2022 breakout album, “Bell Bottom Country,” but she has also incorporated influences from Southern rock and blues in her work. Wilson’s rendition of the Beatles’ 1969 classic has garnered surprising praise from fans on social media.

Sporting a fringed vest and cowboy hat, Wilson delivers her spin on the song, complete with vocal nuances that add a country-infused soul to the track. Comments flooded in, with one from the official Wranglers Instagram account stating, “Didn’t know we absolutely needed this version,” while another user noted, “Never heard a cover of this song that I liked, until now.”

Earlier this year, in April, Wilson released a new single titled “Bell Bottoms Up,” composed for her Nashville bar and restaurant of the same name. She reflected on her creative process, explaining how working at Abbey Road became a significant part of the song’s development.

“The stars aligned because it was crunch time, and we’re like, man, we gotta figure out how to get into a studio and get this song done,” Wilson said. A series of shows in London allowed her to record at the legendary studio, which she described as “incredible.”n

“I knew as soon as we walked in the building that I was going to get that feeling. And especially being here with my band, it’s just really, really special,” she added. Wilson expressed her excitement for the opportunity, capturing the magic and history of Abbey Road as part of her musical journey.