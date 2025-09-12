Lainey Wilson and Leanne Morgan Face Off on Celebrity Family Feud

Los Angeles, CA — CMA and ACM entertainer of the year winner Lainey Wilson is set to face actress-comedian Leanne Morgan on a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing this Thursday, September 11. The episode promises some laughs, featuring a racy moment that was revealed in a preview clip by Billboard.

Host Steve Harvey welcomes both Wilson and Morgan to the stage, where they respond to the question, “Name a Britney Spears song that describes you in the bedroom.” Wilson buzzes in first, shaking her head as she answers with Spears’ debut 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.” Harvey appears stunned by the answer, while both women share a laugh. The camera captures a moment of Wilson’s fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, smiling proudly at her response.

This cheeky answer ranks as the second most popular on the Celebrity Family Feud survey list. Morgan follows with her own funny response, naming Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic.” She humorously asks the audience, “Is that one of her songs?” This answer also resonates well, landing at third in popularity on the survey.

Lainey Wilson and Hodges announced their engagement in February. Recently, Wilson earned six nominations for the CMA Awards, including entertainer of the year, single of the year for “4X4XU,” and album of the year for Whirlwind. Meanwhile, Morgan’s comedy show, Leanne, has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The Celebrity Family Feud episode featuring Wilson and Morgan will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on September 11 and will be available for streaming the following day.