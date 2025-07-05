Lainey Wilson’s New Single ‘Laredo’ Pays Tribute to Classic Melodies

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Lainey Wilson‘s latest single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” connects with the iconic melody from the classic film, The Wizard of Oz. The song has quickly captured the attention of fans since its release on May 22, part of the upcoming deluxe version of her Whirlwind album.

The inspiration for the catchy chorus comes from the famous line, “If you say ‘somewhere over the rainbow’ fast 10 times, it sounds like ‘somewhere over Laredo,'” Lainey explained. Songwriter Andy Albert first had the idea in 2024 while riding the VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando with his fellow songwriter Trannie Anderson.

“I loved how hard the rhyme was, and I felt there could be something really cool here if we unpack this story,” Albert said. During their time together between performances, they began to map out the essential parts of the melody.

The creative process led them to shift their original story idea from a flight from Dallas to California to starting in Houston, ensuring a realistic setting above Laredo. The song tells a powerful narrative of love and longing for home, intertwining references to the loneliness of life on the road.

Wilson’s collaborators, Anderson and Dallas Wilson, brought the song to life while touring across the country. On September 15, they worked on the song outside of Lainey’s tour bus in Missoula, Montana, where they adjusted lyrics and added deeper emotional elements.

Lainey emphasized that “Laredo” isn’t just about a location but reflects a feeling that resonates with anyone who has searched for their way home. The song references familiar melodies, with an intentional nod to The Wizard of Oz, while staying true to its own original story.

The bridge also incorporates elements from the classic, including a line referencing the bluebirds of “Rainbow” transformed into blackbirds in homage to Texas. As the song developed, Wilson struggled with capturing the right vibe but ultimately found success while rehearsing in Copenhagen.

The song currently sits at No. 24 on the Country Airplay chart, five weeks after its release, illustrating its warm reception among listeners. “It is my job as a storyteller to write music for everybody,” Lainey said. “I feel like this song has something to offer everybody.”