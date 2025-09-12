Lainey Wilson Shares Life and Love with Fiancé Duck Hodges

Nashville, TN

Country music star Lainey Wilson recently opened up about her relationship with fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges, sharing their approach to balancing work and love. In a conversation published on September 10, 2025, Wilson shared insights into their dynamic, particularly about spending and compromise.

Wilson, 33, recalled a memorable moment at Moby Dicky’s, a waterside restaurant where they had their first date. “I saw somebody drive up on a Jet Ski, and I was like, ‘We gon’ get a Jet Ski, today, we gettin’ a Jet Ski,’” she remarked. However, sipping on a beer, she found herself swayed by Hodges, 29, who pointed out that she wouldn’t have time to use it.

“He was like, ‘You’re not gonna be here to ride it!’” Wilson noted, explaining how they respect each other’s spending habits. “I’m not gonna tell him what to do, because he’s not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?”

Despite being busy with her music career, including Grammy wins and sold-out shows, Wilson emphasized the importance of making time for each other. The couple, engaged since February 2023, has learned to set aside moments for their relationship amidst their hectic schedules. “You have to definitely carve out the time,” she advised.

Wilson also shared that while Hodges is generally frugal, he splurges on high-quality hunting gear when preparing for duck season. “I’ll tell ya this about Duck, he’s pretty frugal, except when it comes to good hunting stuff,” she added.

As they navigate engagement and wedding planning, Wilson revealed that finding her wedding dress is a priority. “I need to go dress shopping, or I need to talk to somebody about making a dress. I need to go get fitted,” she said, with hopes of seeing Hodges emotional on their big day.

“I’m excited to just step outside of the box and see what happens. So hopefully when he sees me, he’ll be boohooing,” she concluded.