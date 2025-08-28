Lainey Wilson Shares Wedding Plans with Fiancé Duck Hodges

Nashville, TN – Lainey Wilson has revealed some details about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges, although not much planning has been done yet. The duo got engaged in February 2025, but Wilson admits they have not set a date.

In an interview with Evan Paul, Wilson shared, “Well, you ain’t gonna believe this but we still have not planned it, bless his heart.” She continued explaining that her busy schedule, with shows planned well into 2027, complicates wedding arrangements.

Wilson expressed the joy of discussing wedding ideas with Hodges, uncertain if the ceremony will be grand or intimate. “Of course we sit around and talk about, like, what we would want. Just trying to figure out is it big or small? Is cousin so-and-so coming?” she said.

Fans will be excited to know some unique ideas Wilson has in mind for her wedding. She joked, “Who knows? I mean, probably riding in on some horses and riding out on some horses.” However, she hinted that jazz music might fill the air during the reception instead of country tunes.

Although planning has not progressed much, Wilson, 33, seems determined to find time to ensure their special day is unforgettable. She is not only an accomplished artist but also a busy individual, with a recent deluxe version of her album “Whirlwind” including five new songs.

Wilson and Hodges, who share a love for outdoor activities like hunting, have been dating for nearly four years. Their relationship is well-documented, as Wilson has shared anecdotes about their life together, including playful moments during their downtime.

Lainey Wilson’s rise to fame has been remarkable, and her ability to connect with fans through her honest songwriting and captivating performances adds to her allure. With the wedding on the horizon, fans eagerly await updates from the couple.