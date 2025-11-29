Lake-Effect Snow Warning Causes Chaos in New York and Michigan

JAMESTOWN, New York – A lake-effect snow warning is in effect through Saturday in parts of western New York, where near-whiteout conditions were reported on Friday morning. The biggest lake-effect event of the season is wreaking havoc, dropping feet of snow and disrupting holiday travel plans.

The National Weather Service cautions that Friday’s heaviest snowfall will shift to the eastern part of Michigan‘s Upper Peninsula, particularly near Sault Ste. Marie. Meanwhile, areas around Interstate 86 in Southern New York, including Olean, are also bracing for significant accumulation.

Weather experts predict that central Upstate New York could see additional snow as another intense snowband rolls through. As travel conditions worsen, officials advise caution. ‘When the snow bands come in, you literally can’t see anything, so this is going to be a no travel zone,’ warned a spokesperson from the National Weather Service.

Road conditions have rapidly deteriorated in the region, leading to the closure of parts of Interstate 90 due to emergencies caused by disabled vehicles. Earlier this week, severe weather in the Dakotas resulted in hundreds of crashes and numerous injuries.

In Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, officials reported a tragic incident where a semi-truck collided with two cars on Interstate 43, resulting in one death. Meanwhile, over 55,000 customers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and western New York faced power outages early Thanksgiving morning.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, some areas may receive close to a foot of new snow, particularly across the Great Lakes Snowbelt regions. Winter Weather Alerts remain in effect for western New York and parts of northeastern Pennsylvania, where snow totals have already exceeded 25 inches in some locations.

The storm is expected to cause significant travel delays nationwide as millions return home after Thanksgiving. Major airports across the central United States are predicted to face disruption due to heavy snowfall and winds exceeding 50 mph.

As of Friday afternoon, blizzard conditions were confirmed in South Dakota, bringing further travel chaos. With more snow expected throughout the weekend, many travel plans may be severely affected, prompting public officials to urge travelers to stay informed and reconsider their journeys.