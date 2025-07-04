Entertainment
Lake Elsinore Hosts Popsicles in the Park This July
Lake Elsinore, California – Families are invited to cool down this July with the return of Popsicles in the Park. The event will feature free freeze pops and a splash pad for kids to enjoy on hot summer days. It takes place during the month of July at two popular parks in Lake Elsinore.
The city promises a refreshing afternoon, with the first 200 attendees receiving complimentary freeze pops. Popsicles in the Park is designed to provide a fun and safe environment for children and families looking to escape the heat while enjoying treats.
This initiative not only aims to keep families cool but also encourages community bonding. Residents and visitors alike are welcome to join in on the fun. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, this event is perfect for creating lasting summer memories.
In addition to Popsicles in the Park, other activities are planned in the area this month, including a fun evening at Discovery Nights in Wildomar on July 11, featuring live music and local vendors. This series of events highlights the community’s commitment to providing enjoyable and engaging activities for residents.
For more information about Popsicles in the Park, visit the city’s official website. Don’t miss out on this cool summer experience!
