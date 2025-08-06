Lake Mary Little League Teams Advance in World Series Amid Challenges

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Little League teams are facing tough challenges as they continue their quest in the World Series. In a recent matchup, the girls’ softball team suffered its first loss, falling 2-1 to Oklahoma on Monday. Despite the defeat, the team remains optimistic as they prepare for another game.

The softball team, representing the Southeast, faced a strong Oklahoma pitching lineup, which limited their scoring to just one run. That lone run came from a sacrifice fly by Addison Bono in the first inning. Despite their efforts, Lake Mary could not overcome the opposition.

Meanwhile, the boys’ baseball team faced a similar fate, losing 5-4 against South Carolina on the same day, which ended their World Series run. Earlier, the Lake Mary boys had secured a win against Tennessee in their tournament opener, demonstrating their potential with a tight 2-1 victory.

With both teams representing Lake Mary, local support has been strong. Fans gathered at Friendly Confines in Lake Mary to watch the games and cheer on their players. David Rubin, a local supporter, emphasized the importance of community involvement, saying, “We’re here to support Lake Mary Little League. This is what it’s all about, supporting our future, supporting our community.”

As the softball team prepares for an elimination game scheduled for tomorrow, they are determined to bounce back and prove their strength in the tournament. The excitement for both teams continues, reflecting the spirited support from the Lake Mary community.