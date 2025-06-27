News
Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge Closed Due to Truck Accident
METARIE, La. — The southbound span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge was closed Friday morning following a truck accident that blocked all lanes. The incident occurred near mile marker 11.
According to Causeway officials, the truck with a trailer spun out on the bridge, prompting authorities to close the southbound lanes. Causeway Police Department responded to manage the situation and began clearing the vehicle from the roadway.
The closure was first reported at 6:23 a.m. An alert about the situation was sent out soon after. Traffic was diverted, and drivers were advised to take I-12 to the Twin Spans as an alternative route into New Orleans.
As of 7:08 a.m., the Causeway Police confirmed that the lanes had reopened, but it remains unclear what caused the truck to lose control. Updates are expected as crews continue to monitor the situation.
“Motorists should remain cautious and consider alternate routes during peak hours,” a Causeway official stated. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we handle this incident.”
