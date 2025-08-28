Lake Tahoe Cleaning Up After Severe Thunderstorm Flooding

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Road crews continue to clean debris after an intense thunderstorm Tuesday resulted in localized flooding, washing debris across numerous roadways around Lake Tahoe. Agencies are monitoring vulnerable areas, as a flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Incline Village was significantly impacted on Tuesday, leading to rapid responses from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Roads, and U.S. Forest Service personnel, who addressed multiple flooding incidents. The Northwood and Village Blvd. region experienced water over the roadway due to a blocked culvert, prompting crews to clear debris.

Two homes in the McDonald Drive and Donna Drive area faced flooding, but firefighters managed to divert the water using sandbags and hand tools. Meanwhile, the parking lot of Incline Village Community Hospital was covered in debris from Wood Creek, which overflowed its banks at Alder Avenue.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), responsible for maintaining state highways like U.S. 50 and State Routes 28 and 431, reported minimal impacts from the storm, crediting its highway maintenance crews for regular monitoring and clearing of highway drainage systems. Some areas, including Kingsbury Grade near South Benjamin Drive, experienced minor stormwater issues.

On Wednesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol reported a mudslide on westbound I-80 near Floriston, with CalTrans crews on-site handling the cleanup. NDOT has cautioned that roadway conditions can change quickly in stormy weather and has issued safe driving tips for motorists.

The situation remains dynamic as crews work diligently to restore order and safety in the affected communities.