Lake Tahoe School Board Discusses Water Restrictions and Upcoming Projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) board of education met on Thursday to address several key issues including upcoming water restrictions, updates on the Measure U bond, financial reports for the fiscal year 2024-2025, and an overview of Sierra House Elementary’s plans.

Student board member Miri Lucksinger shared excitement among students for the upcoming fall sports, including volleyball, soccer, cross-country, and tennis. The school musical, “Chicago,” is set to open on November 7.

Superintendent Todd Cutler reported on the student advisory council’s presentation at the Small School Districts’ Association (SSDA) conference that morning. “They did an amazing job sharing how they work together to express their needs,” he said. Cutler also reflected on the legacy of 9/11, noting the challenges faced by the community and the country.

During employee association reports, the South Tahoe Educators’ Association (STEA) expressed gratitude for the board’s cooperation in negotiations. STEA president Nicole Mora said, “Your willingness to listen and work with us led to an increase in our healthcare cap, which will help our members as healthcare costs rise.” She urged the board to review safety protocols in light of school shootings nationwide.

On the water restrictions, Lauren Benefield, a water conservation specialist at the South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD), discussed the effects of Assembly Bill 1572, passed in October 2023. This legislation prohibits the use of potable water for non-functional turf irrigation in commercial properties. LTUSD must comply with these amendments by January 1, 2027, and STPUD will enforce the rules. Benefield mentioned STPUD offers programs to help schools replace turf, with individual eligibility of up to $5,000.

The board considered the benefits of removing turf as part of the city’s broader water conservation efforts, with President Lauri Kemper highlighting the ecological advantages. “When people first came to Lake Tahoe, there was no turf. Our habitat prefers less turf,” she stated.

Sierra House Elementary Principal Karin Holmes presented the school’s plans, noting the school currently has 378 students, with 76 receiving special services. She emphasized efforts to improve attendance and highlighted successful initiatives by staff members supporting social-emotional learning. The board expressed that it would miss Holmes during her final year as principal.

George Rojas from the Cumming Group updated the board on Measure U bond projects, confirming that the group is on track to submit designs for Tahoe Valley and South Tahoe High School to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) by the end of the month.

The board approved a proposal for a special education study in spring 2026, emphasizing collaboration in the process. Darrell Miller, chairman of the community advisory committee for special education, noted, “We’re looking forward to working together.”

Chief business officer Kelly Buttery presented the financial report for fiscal year 2024-2025, reporting total revenues of $60.9 million, with 65.5% from local control formula funds. Although total expenditures were $62 million, lower costs in certain areas resulted in a $2.6 million increase to the ending fund balance. Buttery remarked, “The cuts we made towards the end of the year really paid off.”

The California School Boards Association provided proposed policy updates that the board will consider in future meetings. The next school board meeting is scheduled for September 25.