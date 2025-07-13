News
Lake Travis Closed as Recovery Efforts Continue for Missing Persons
JONESTOWN, Texas – Lake Travis has been closed to all activities as recovery efforts proceed for four missing persons following a series of incidents in Travis County. The closure was mandated by a court order issued Saturday morning.
According to Jonestown police, the lake’s closure is to ensure the safety of both the recovery crews and the public. In a social media post, officials stated, “We urge everyone to respect the closure for your safety, the safety of others, and to protect the safety of recovery crews.” Violations of this order can lead to fines of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to 180 days.
As of Friday night, four individuals were still unaccounted for, prompting ongoing search and recovery operations. However, police have not disclosed an estimated time frame for when Lake Travis may reopen to the public.
In related incidents, recent heavy rains and flooding across Texas have caused significant disruptions. Authorities are continuing to monitor rainfall and its impacts across the region to ensure public safety.
