Sports
Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday that second-round draft pick Adou Thiero will miss the team’s Summer League games due to a left knee injury. Thiero, selected 36th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, is still recovering from an injury sustained while playing at the University of Arkansas.
According to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Thiero was viewed as a first-round talent by the organization’s scouts. Pelinka stated that the team was “super aggressive” during the draft, moving up ten spots from the 55th pick to select Thiero, aiming to fill an important role on the roster.
“Adou brings length and scoring ability, and we believe he can contribute over the next few years,” Pelinka said. “While he won’t be playing this summer, we expect him to be ready for training camp.”
Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game during his junior season at Arkansas and shot 54.5% from the field. His ability to defend against skilled players in the NBA has fans eagerly anticipating his potential impact.
Lakers fans had hoped to see Thiero’s performance in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, but the team deemed it safer for him to continue rehabilitation rather than risk a setback that could hinder his participation in training camp and the regular season.
Despite his absence, there remains optimism around Thiero’s future. “I watch a lot of defenders to learn from guys like OG Anunoby and Jrue Holiday,” Thiero said after the draft. “I’m focused on improving my defensive skills.”
The Lakers are set to begin Summer League play this weekend. Their first game will take place against the Golden State Warriors on July 5 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Meanwhile, fans will have to wait until the regular season to see Thiero in action.
