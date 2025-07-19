Lakers Aim for Defensive Upgrades as Free Agency Slows

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are not done in free agency, having only made two recent roster additions. Former Lakers player and coach Byron Scott has been observing the team’s current formation, specifically pointing out weaknesses in defense.

As it stands, the Lakers’ starting lineup, which includes players like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton, is not known for strong defensive play. Although LeBron James has shown he can be a significant contributor on defense, it is unrealistic to expect that level of performance throughout an entire season, especially at the age of 40.

Additionally, depth on the bench is a concern for the Lakers. The team’s playoff performance last season highlighted a lack of production from substitutes. Scott expressed his hopes for improvements, stating, “They still got some work to do. Obviously, I bleed purple and gold, so I want the best for this organization and the franchise.”

Scott celebrated the recent $10 billion sale of the Lakers but noted that players like LeBron and Doncic need additional support. “Austin’s been great, every year he gets better. We still need a little bit more length, size, athleticism, and need some more scoring off that bench,” he added.

Scott emphasized that in the current NBA, relying exclusively on star players is not sufficient for success. High-level teams require at least eight quality players who can contribute in crucial playoff moments. He pinpointed the need for increased athleticism and defensive options on the wing.

While the Lakers face challenges in making significant roster changes—the free-agent market is thinning, and they possess only one tradeable first-round pick—there are some positives. General Manager Rob Pelinka has valuable expiring contracts with players like Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and Hachimura, which could be leveraged for improvements.

Scott hopes that the team’s needs are addressed by the time training camp arrives, helping the Lakers emerge as legitimate contenders. Pelinka’s history as a GM has been a mix of highs and lows, but his recent moves suggest he is focused on making the Lakers a competitive force.