Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers are set to audition several new players through Exhibit 10 training camp deals. The team recently signed a contract with former North Carolina guard, Leaky Black, while also adding two undrafted free agents to their roster. Sources indicate that the Lakers will bring in former Texas forward, Dylan Disu, and ex-Saint Mary's guard, Alex Marciulionis.

Kaluma, who has been noted for his performance, averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during his final season in college basketball. The 6-foot-7 wing had impressive shooting statistics with a .462 field goal percentage, .359 from three-point range, and .784 from the free-throw line. He has also played for Creighton and Texas State before landing with the Longhorns.

Marciulionis, a two-time WCC Player of the Year, recorded averages of 14.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games last season. His shooting numbers were also strong, with .446 from the field, .347 from beyond the arc, and .793 from the line. Although he missed pre-draft workouts due to an injury, he is expected to be healthy next month.

Exhibit 10 agreements are non-guaranteed contracts that can be converted into two-way deals if players perform well during training camp. If Kaluma or Marciulionis are waived and spend up to 60 days on the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, they could earn bonuses totaling up to $85,000.