Lakers and Clippers Set for Summer League Showdown in Vegas

Las Vegas, NV — The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are set to clash in an exciting NBA Summer League game on Monday, July 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

This game marks an important moment for both teams. The Lakers, who recently fell to the Dallas Mavericks in an 87-85 thriller, look to rebound with rookie Bronny James making a splash in his second Summer League appearance. James contributed eight points in his first game but was unable to secure a win with a close miss at the buzzer against the Mavericks.

The Lakers will also be looking to improve on their California Classic record, where they finished with a 2-1 record prior to arriving in Las Vegas. This thrilling neighborhood rivalry will not only showcase rising talents but also set the stage for thrilling Summer League competition.

The Summer League format allows each team to participate in at least five games. Following the initial matchups, the top four teams will progress to the playoffs, culminating in the championship game on July 20.

For fans eager to watch, the game can be streamed live on NBA TV and various platforms, including notable offers for new subscribers looking to catch all Summer League action.

As anticipation grows, Bronny James aims to shine as he leads his team against the Clippers under the bright lights of Las Vegas.