Sports
Lakers Consider Chris Paul as a Strategic Addition for the Upcoming Season
Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers are contemplating signing veteran point guard Chris Paul as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. Once viewed as a controversial choice, Paul’s experience and skills may now provide the Lakers with valuable depth.
At 40 years old, Paul is far from his prime, where he earned 11 All-NBA selections and nine All-Defensive honors. However, he remains one of the most intelligent players in the league, making him a fitting target for the Lakers. With their main focus on boosting their center position, adding Paul could enhance their struggling second unit.
Last season, the Lakers’ bench finished ranked 28th in offensive rating, 29th in points scored, and dead last in assists. Despite having promising players like rookie Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ second unit sorely lacked offensive production. Paul’s leadership could be crucial as the team aims to alleviate pressure from their starting lineup.
In the 2024-25 season, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and appeared in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. His performance included a shooting percentage of 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range. Notably, the Spurs saw better results with Paul on the court, leading to a 5.0 point increase in efficiency per 100 possessions.
With the Lakers, Paul’s facilitating abilities can bridge the gap for their bench players, allowing them to realize their potential. Noteworthy shooters like Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent could benefit greatly from Paul’s experience, as he has previously thrived alongside star players like Devin Booker and James Harden.
As the Lakers look to build a competitive roster, signing Chris Paul could serve as a wise strategic move, potentially channeling his expertise to shape a more effective second unit and maximizing the talents of emerging stars such as Luka Doncic.
