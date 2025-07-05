Lakers Consider Trade Options for Roster Enhancement

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring trade options to strengthen their roster after acquiring Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton this offseason. Insider Anthony Irwin speculates that the team may consider moving their 2024 first-round pick, following a less-than-stellar rookie year for the player selected.

Irwin highlighted that the Lakers have valuable trade assets, such as Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber’s expiring contracts. Additionally, they can still trade their own first-round picks for 2031 or 2032. Dalton Knecht, who was thought to be a draft steal after being selected 17th overall out of Tennessee, has emerged as a potential trade candidate.

During his first season, the 24-year-old Knecht showed promise, with multiple games scoring over 20 points. However, his defensive performance was inconsistent, resulting in limited playing time under head coach JJ Redick. Knecht finished the season averaging 9.1 points with shooting percentages of 46.1 from the field and 37.6 from three-point range.

Irwin mentioned that the Lakers could use Knecht as a bargaining chip in trade discussions for players like Cam Whitmore, Andrew Wiggins, and Robert Williams, making the upcoming summer crucial for the team’s future.

The Lakers must weigh their options carefully as they look to build a more competitive roster amidst ongoing trade talks.