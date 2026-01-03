Sports
Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Earns More Playing Time Amid Team Injuries
LOS ANGELES — Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced on Friday that Dalton Knecht will see increased playing time in upcoming games, starting with their match against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Knecht, a second-year wing, has struggled to find consistent minutes this season. He has been in single-digit minutes in six of his last nine games and spent time with the South Bay G League team. However, due to injuries affecting Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves, he will have the opportunity to establish himself in the rotation.
“It’s a chance for him to show what he can do,” Redick said. “We need to evaluate what he brings to the table.” Knecht was the 17th pick in the NBA Draft and known for his three-point shooting skills.
Last season, Knecht averaged 19.2 minutes per game, shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. This year, his minutes have dropped to 13.3 per game, with his shooting percentage at 35 percent. Redick emphasized that a steady amount of playing time could help Knecht improve his performance.
“Playing hard has to be his focus,” Redick explained. “It’s not just about scoring; it’s about his overall contribution.”
Knecht’s opportunity comes as the Lakers face an offensive slump, ranking 25th in league shooting from three-point range. With a reduced roster due to injuries, the team hopes Knecht can help alleviate some of those struggles.
“We have to get our offense back on track,” Redick added. He also mentioned that Vincent is progressing with hopes he may return soon, which would influence the starting lineup.
As the Lakers prepare for Friday’s game, Knecht feels ready to seize this chance to impact the team.
