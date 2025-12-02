Lakers Defeat Mavericks in Intense NBA Cup Showdown

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 129-119 on Friday night in an exciting NBA Cup matchup. This victory marked the Lakers’ sixth straight win as they continued to dominate in the group play.

In a thrilling game, LeBron James led the Lakers with 38 points, while Austin Reaves contributed 35 points and 11 assists in his third meeting with the Mavericks since Luka Doncic was traded. The showdown was particularly significant for Anthony Davis, who returned to the court after a 14-game absence due to a strained calf. Davis, limited to a few minutes, scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Mavericks, who have struggled lately, saw Doncic add 17 points. They built a narrow lead with under eight minutes left in the game, but the Lakers surged ahead with a 13-1 run that included key baskets from Reaves and Davis. Reaves hit six 3-pointers during the night, showing his shooting prowess.

Lakers fans welcomed Davis back with a warm reception, a testament to his popularity after his championship-winning tenure with the team. Harris scored 22 points for Dallas, while Naji Marshall also stepped up, scoring 13 points against his former team.

Despite the Mavericks’ improved performance, this loss marked their fifth in six games. Rookie Anthony Black had 13 points and 11 assists for Dallas, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Lakers, who swept their group in the NBA Cup.

Next, the Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, while the Lakers will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.