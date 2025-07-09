Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener

SAN FRANCISCO – The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 103-83 in their first Summer League game of the California Classic on Sunday at Chase Center.

Cole Swider led the Lakers with 20 points, while Bronny James helped the team get off to a strong start by scoring 10 points in his debut after missing the opener. Together, they combined for 22 points in the first half, with Swider shooting 4-for-6 from the field.

The Lakers built a 13-point lead by halftime, ending the second quarter with a score of 51-38. Although the Heat attempted to close the gap in the third quarter, they couldn’t reduce the deficit and began the final period trailing by 14 points.

Kel’el Ware was the standout player for Miami in the first half, contributing 12 points, three rebounds, and one block. Bryson Warren led the Heat overall with 18 points, along with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Myron Gardner added 14 points, while Dain Dainja scored 13.

Swider continued his strong play throughout the game, shooting 7-for-10 and finishing with 20 points. Darius Bazley also impressed for the Lakers, recording 16 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in 19 minutes.

DJ Steward contributed significantly, scoring 14 points and filling the stat sheet with three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. The Lakers shot an effective 57.1% from the field, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Despite a slow start to the second half, the Lakers managed to extend their lead to 16 points, and the team maintained control throughout the final quarter. Coach’s strategy and the players’ synergy were key to the team’s success, preventing the Heat from mounting a serious comeback.

The Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, July 8, with the Heat set to play against the Golden State Warriors later that evening.