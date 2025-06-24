Sports
Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
Los Angeles, California — As the NBA offseason heats up, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing Utah Jazz forward John Collins. According to multiple sources, the Lakers have engaged in discussions with the Jazz regarding a potential trade involving the 27-year-old player.
Collins is coming off a solid season, averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and shooting an impressive 39.9% from beyond the arc. His recent performance may have sparked the Lakers’ interest as they look to enhance their roster for the upcoming season.
Insider Andy Larsen from The Salt Lake Tribune highlighted the Lakers’ long-standing admiration for Collins, noting that they see him as a valuable addition alongside stars like LeBron James and Luka Dončić. A trade package centered around Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has been discussed, which could align with both teams’ needs.
If the Lakers include an expiring contract, such as Gabe Vincent or Maxi Kleber, the financial aspects of the trade could work out smoothly. Thus far, no imminent deal has materialized as the Lakers focus on acquiring a starting center first.
Collins holds a $26.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, which he is expected to accept, further complicating potential trade discussions. There is speculation about how much value the Jazz will seek in exchange, given that the league’s interest in Collins is likely tied to his recent production.
As the Lakers navigate these trade talks, their roster could undergo significant changes before the upcoming season. It remains to be seen whether the franchise will successfully land Collins or pursue other options to improve their competitiveness.
