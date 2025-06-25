Lakers Eye Major Trade to Support LeBron James Before Retirement

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are eager to support veteran superstar LeBron James in his quest to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy one last time before retirement. To achieve this goal, they aim to upgrade their frontcourt this offseason.

Short-term, budget-friendly options like Clint Capela or Brook Lopez exist, but the Lakers’ front office may pursue a blockbuster trade involving star guard Austin Reaves and the Miami Heat. A potential deal could send Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, plus first-round picks in 2026 and 2030 to Miami in exchange for All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith.

The rationale behind this trade from the Heat’s perspective rests on team president Pat Riley‘s earlier statement about not running it back next season. Rebuilding now seems increasingly realistic following a series of misses in free agency.

Given that Hachimura and Vincent enter the final years of their contracts, pairing Reaves with two unprotected firsts might be a steep price, but the Heat are unlikely to settle for less.

Adebayo would be a natural fit in Lakers coach JJ Redick’s system, shifting the focus from being a primary scorer to anchoring the defense. This transition would allow him to play a crucial role similar to that of Draymond Green.

Although the Heat typically avoid rebuilding, missing out on another superstar could force them to consider this option seriously.