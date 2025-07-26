Lakers Eye Robert Williams III to Strengthen Defense After Smart Signing

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring trade options to land Robert Williams III from the Portland Trail Blazers after recently signing Marcus Smart. NBA analyst Caleb Hightower advocates for reuniting Smart with his former Boston Celtics teammate to enhance the Lakers’ defensive presence.

The Lakers have already made significant moves in the offseason, having added Smart, known for his strong perimeter defense. His addition marks a strategic shift as the team aims for greater depth and defensive capability. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Luka Doncic played a role in Smart’s acquisition, showcasing his growing influence in team decisions.

“Before the offseason ends, though, the Lakers should cut ties with a 6-foot-10 forward and reunite Smart with his 27-year-old former Boston Celtics teammate,” Hightower suggested. Williams brings valuable experience, having thrived during his five seasons in Boston alongside Smart.

Williams, despite injury concerns, has consistently shown his defensive abilities, averaging 10 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game last season. The Lakers’ current roster, including Deandre Ayton, could greatly benefit from Williams’s rim protection and defensive energy.

A trade could involve sending Maxi Kleber, guard Gabe Vincent, and a future second-round pick to Portland for Williams. This move would not only strengthen the Lakers’ interior defense but also increase their cap flexibility.

Although Williams has faced injury challenges, having played only 26 games in two seasons since leaving Boston, his potential as a game-changer may be worth the risk for a team aiming for a championship.

With the recent additions, including Smart, the Lakers are clearly positioning themselves to establish a strong defensive identity. Reuniting Smart with Williams could provide the final piece needed to elevate the team’s competitiveness in the upcoming season.