Sports
Lakers Eye Top Centers After Finney-Smith Departure
Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the likely departure of forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who is expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Team sources indicate that his exit may create a void on the perimeter but also presents the Lakers an opportunity to pursue top centers in free agency.
Armed with the $14.1 million mid-level exception, the Lakers are reportedly targeting Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks, and Deandre Ayton, who was recently bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Finney-Smith has been a valuable asset to the Lakers and a cherished teammate of Luka Dončić. Losing him will impact the team, particularly in perimeter defense and shooting. However, this move is strategic for the Lakers as they aim for flexibility to add another superstar alongside Dončić in the future.
The Lakers have no intention of trading Austin Reaves, a young player they view as integral to their plans moving forward. Reaves recently turned down a significant contract extension, signaling his commitment to staying with the team.
LeBron James opted into the final year of his contract, but discussions about a future extension remain unclear. Sources suggest he is aware of and supportive of the Lakers’ plans to build for the future.
The starting point for the Lakers’ free-agency plans hinges on the outcome of Finney-Smith’s negotiations, setting the stage for an intriguing offseason as they look to retool their roster.
