Lakers Eye Trade for Dejounte Murray from Pelicans

Los Angeles, California — The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering a trade to acquire guard Dejounte Murray from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers aim to enhance their perimeter defense and improve their offense by making Reaves the centerpiece of this potential deal.

Murray recently joined New Orleans from Atlanta as part of a package focusing on draft picks and young talent. To acquire him, the Lakers could trade Austin Reaves, who is under a favorable contract worth $13.9 million per year, along with draft compensation.

The Pelicans are in a rebuilding phase and may seek additional draft picks or young players from the deal. Multiple teams could be involved to balance salaries or expand the draft capital exchanged.

Since their 2020 championship victory, the Lakers have struggled with perimeter defense. Murray, averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season, could address these concerns. His defensive skills and ability to help in transition would provide the Lakers with a much-needed boost.

For Murray, this potential move would mean transitioning from a rebuilding team to a serious contender, playing alongside stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic. It presents him with an opportunity to compete for championships and increase his visibility in the league.

On the other hand, Reaves, who achieved career highs last season with 20.2 points and 5.8 assists per game, could become a significant player for the Pelicans, gaining the chance to take on a primary scoring role.

From the Pelicans’ perspective, trading Murray for Reaves plus draft picks would align with their future-focused strategy, offering them salary flexibility and a chance to build around a younger guard.

If completed, this trade could reshape both franchises and affect their trajectories amid the ongoing NBA offseason.