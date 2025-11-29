Lakers Eye Trade for Porzingis as Hawks Consider Rebuild

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers, enjoying a strong season with a 13-4 record, may be eyeing a significant roster change as they look to solidify their position as a top contender in the Western Conference. The team, currently seeded second, is set to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Key players for the Lakers include Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, both of whom have excelled since the season began. LeBron James has also returned from an injury and is finding his rhythm. To enhance their team further, the Lakers might pursue a trade for All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, who currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks entered the season with optimism surrounding their new roster built around guard Trae Young. Now, with an 11-8 record, they are managing without Young, sidelined due to a knee injury sustained on October 31.

Noah Rubin of PFSN predicts the Hawks could trade Porzingis to the Lakers, suggesting a deal that would see Los Angeles acquire the center in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and two first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2031.

The potential trade comes as the Hawks face a critical decision point. Rubin noted, “The Hawks are at a crossroads. They could certainly look to flip Porzingis after not giving up much to acquire him this summer and add a third first-round pick in a loaded class.” This move might pave the way for a rebuild centered around young players like Jalen Johnson.

Johnson has been impressive this season, averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7 assists with a shooting accuracy of 54.7%. Although trading Porzingis could signal a shift for the Hawks, some experts warn that it may be premature to abandon the current team’s potential.

For the Lakers, trading away two first-round picks for Porzingis, who is in the final year of a $60 million contract, poses a substantial risk. He is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds this season. While many believe he could complement Dončić and James, concerns remain about past chemistry issues between Dončić and Porzingis when they were both with the Mavericks.

The outcome of this trade could have significant implications for both teams as they navigate their respective futures in the league.