Lakers Face Challenge with Marcus Smart’s Playing Time

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to contend in the Western Conference, but they face a significant challenge in managing the minutes of veteran player Marcus Smart. Known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Smart brings valuable playoff experience to the Lakers’ roster.

At 32 years old, Smart’s ability to play high minutes may be limited. Throughout his career, he has been crucial to his teams’ deep playoff runs, but his recent history of injuries raises concerns about his workload. The last time he averaged over 30 minutes per game was during the 2023-24 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played only 20 games due to injuries.

Last season, Smart played an average of just 20 minutes per game with the Washington Wizards, further complicating his integration into the Lakers’ lineup. Injuries can take a toll, and his ability to contribute consistently is uncertain as the Lakers prepare for the 2025-26 season.

Lakers fans remain hopeful, but the coaching staff must focus on balancing Smart’s minutes to ensure he can maintain a strong presence on the court while avoiding further injuries. Finding that balance will be one of the key challenges for the Lakers as they look to capitalize on Smart’s defensive skills.

If managed correctly, Smart’s impact could be significant and transformative for the team’s overall defense.