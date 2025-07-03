Lakers Face High Cost for Andrew Wiggins in Trade Talks with Heat

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in acquiring forward Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat, but the asking price is steep. Reports indicate that the Heat want a package including Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round draft pick from the Lakers.

This trade demand mirrors the package the Lakers proposed to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams before the trade deadline in February. The Lakers had originally agreed to send Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick swap but rescinded the deal after concerns arose about Williams’ physical.

The cost for Wiggins may be high, but he has had notable success throughout his career. The 30-year-old played a key role for the Golden State Warriors during their 2021-22 championship season and was named an All-Star that year. Over the past five seasons, Wiggins has averaged 16.8 points on 46.4% shooting and 4.6 rebounds per game.

After finishing last season with a 37-45 record, the Heat appear willing to reshape their roster. They previously included Wiggins in trade discussions with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant before Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Wiggins’ contract could complicate any deal. He is set to earn $28.2 million next season, with a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27, which poses a financial challenge for potential buyers.

As the Lakers look to strengthen their roster, they made a move this offseason by signing Deandre Ayton to address their center position. However, despite these efforts, analysts believe the Lakers still need additional pieces, particularly a reliable wing.

Reports suggest that Lakers conversations surrounding Wiggins are ongoing, though the details remain murky. Insider sources indicate that Miami is firm on its asking price, raising doubts about whether a deal can be finalized.

“It’s not fair value. It’s not a realistic trade,” said analyst Jovan Buha. “Miami’s playing hardball, and we’ll see if they soften their stance.”

While the Lakers weigh their options, the trade market could soon heat up as they seek to build a more competitive roster.