Lakers Likely to Trade Struggling Gabe Vincent Before Deadline

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make significant changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and guard Gabe Vincent appears to be on his way out. Vincent has struggled this season, shooting less than 40 percent from the field, as the Lakers boast a disappointing 120.8 defensive rating with him on the court.

Since being signed in 2023, Vincent was expected to play a crucial role in the Lakers’ title run. During the playoffs, he averaged over 30 minutes of play and showcased his abilities as a shooter and defender. However, injuries and poor performance in Los Angeles have hampered his contributions.

As a result, the Lakers are eager to trade his expiring contract. They hope to send him to a rebuilding team willing to absorb the remaining months of his deal. Vincent, who is 29 years old, is averaging 3.7 points, 1.6 assists, and 0.6 steals in 21.3 minutes per game this season.

Over his three seasons with the Lakers, his performance numbers have barely improved, with averages of 5.8 points, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals. Vincent has shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc, leading to a negative value over replacement player (VORP) for three consecutive years.

The Lakers, aiming for a championship, already have key players like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves handling the ball. What they need are players who can create space and defend effectively. Unfortunately, Vincent does not fulfill that requirement.

This season, Vincent is making $11.5 million, a potentially crucial figure for any trade. The Lakers are currently hard capped just below the first apron, leaving little room for maneuvering in deals. General Manager Rob Pelinka will need to leverage Vincent’s contract to secure the right deal.

With three superstars on the roster, the Lakers are in search of the right role players to bolster their championship aspirations. Expect to see multiple trade discussions as Pelinka aims to improve the team’s depth. The next deal may not match last year’s trade for Luka Doncic, but a strategic move could set them up for a deep playoff journey.