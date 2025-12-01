Sports
Lakers Likely to Trade Struggling Gabe Vincent Before Deadline
Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make significant changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and guard Gabe Vincent appears to be on his way out. Vincent has struggled this season, shooting less than 40 percent from the field, as the Lakers boast a disappointing 120.8 defensive rating with him on the court.
Since being signed in 2023, Vincent was expected to play a crucial role in the Lakers’ title run. During the playoffs, he averaged over 30 minutes of play and showcased his abilities as a shooter and defender. However, injuries and poor performance in Los Angeles have hampered his contributions.
As a result, the Lakers are eager to trade his expiring contract. They hope to send him to a rebuilding team willing to absorb the remaining months of his deal. Vincent, who is 29 years old, is averaging 3.7 points, 1.6 assists, and 0.6 steals in 21.3 minutes per game this season.
Over his three seasons with the Lakers, his performance numbers have barely improved, with averages of 5.8 points, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals. Vincent has shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc, leading to a negative value over replacement player (VORP) for three consecutive years.
The Lakers, aiming for a championship, already have key players like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves handling the ball. What they need are players who can create space and defend effectively. Unfortunately, Vincent does not fulfill that requirement.
This season, Vincent is making $11.5 million, a potentially crucial figure for any trade. The Lakers are currently hard capped just below the first apron, leaving little room for maneuvering in deals. General Manager Rob Pelinka will need to leverage Vincent’s contract to secure the right deal.
With three superstars on the roster, the Lakers are in search of the right role players to bolster their championship aspirations. Expect to see multiple trade discussions as Pelinka aims to improve the team’s depth. The next deal may not match last year’s trade for Luka Doncic, but a strategic move could set them up for a deep playoff journey.
Recent Posts
- Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Injured in Game Against Penguins
- WWE Raw Set for Exciting Matches in Glendale Tonight
- Jordon Hudson Shows Off New Mercedes-Benz in North Carolina
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty