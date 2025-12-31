Lakers Lose Third Straight Game, Redick Questions Team’s Effort

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 119-96 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, marking their third consecutive loss and raising questions about the team’s commitment to performance. Lakers head coach JJ Redick criticized his squad, stating, “We don’t care enough right now,” and emphasizing the need for immediate change.

The Lakers fell to 19-10 overall after a promising 15-4 start. Redick was particularly frustrated after his team’s lack of effort against Houston, where they trailed by double digits for the entire second half. “The two words of the day were effort and execution,” Redick said. “When we’ve done both of those things at a high level, we’ve been a good basketball team. When we haven’t, we’re a terrible basketball team. And tonight we were a terrible basketball team.”

Star player Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 25 points but also had a team-high six turnovers. He echoed Redick’s sentiments, saying, “I don’t know what has to change, but definitely something needs to change. We just got to talk about it. Everybody has got to give better effort, starting with me.”

Redick announced that Saturday’s practice would be “uncomfortable,” reflecting his dissatisfaction with the players’ current mindset and consistency. He implied that certain individuals have not been meeting expectations, although he didn’t specify names. Meanwhile, the Rockets outrebounded the Lakers 48-25, further highlighting Los Angeles’ struggles.

The team will have a chance to regroup on Sunday when they face the Sacramento Kings, who hold the worst record in the Western Conference at 7-23. Redick aims to steer the Lakers back on track with a strong focus on communication and effort moving forward, stressing the importance of clarity in roles and organization.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who missed three games recently due to a calf strain, experienced soreness again during the game and will undergo an MRI to assess his condition. His status for future games remains uncertain.