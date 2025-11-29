Sports
Lakers GM Praises Austin Reaves Amid Rising Stardom
LOS ANGELES, California — Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently shared his admiration for guard Austin Reaves, highlighting the player’s impressive journey with the franchise since joining as an undrafted free agent.
Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Lakers immediately following the 2021 NBA Draft. He quickly progressed from two-way player to standard contract before even playing his first game. Over the past four years, he has emerged as an All-Star caliber talent, establishing himself as the No. 2 scoring option behind superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
This season, Reaves solidified his reputation with a game-winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves while star players James, Doncic, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent were sidelined. Pelinka recounted the moment, saying, “From the time we drafted Austin, just knowing that he was a winner, to see how he’s developed under our system. How he’s gained his confidence.”
Pelinka attended the Minnesota game and shared a light-hearted moment with Reaves after his clutch performance. He asked Reaves which was more impressive: a hole-in-one in golf or a game-winner in basketball. Reaves, who has yet to score a hole-in-one, received a photo of his game-winner emblazoned on golf balls from Pelinka as a humorous memento.
Reaves, also known for his golf skills, is poised for a significant future in the NBA. He is in what is effectively a contract year and expected to opt out of the final year of his current deal. The strength of his relationship with Pelinka suggests that his future remains bright with the Lakers.
Currently, Reaves is having his best season yet, showcasing his offensive talent. In a recent game against the L.A. Clippers, he scored 31 points, primarily in the fourth quarter, contributing to the team’s success alongside James and Doncic. His rapid rise in the league positions him not just as a valuable player but also as a budding star.
