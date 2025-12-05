Lakers Pursue Herb Jones to Boost Defense Amid Offensive Success

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are having a strong offensive season, averaging 119.1 points per game, ranking eighth in the NBA in scoring. Despite this offensive success, the team struggles defensively, allowing 115.9 points per game, which places them 14th in the league.

The Lakers hold a defensive rating of 115.3, which is 18th in the NBA. To address their defensive shortcomings, the Lakers are exploring trade options to strengthen their defense, as a high-powered offense should not be undermined by weak defense.

One of their targets is New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, a notable defensive player. Jones was named to the All-Defensive First Team for the 2023-24 season and is recognized as one of the top defenders in the league. Additionally, he offers three-point shooting capability, which is another area where the Lakers seek improvement.

According to reports, competition for Jones will be fierce, as the Golden State Warriors are also seeking to acquire him. Jones, who has dealt with a mild right calf strain this season, is expected to make a return to the court soon. Through 16 games, he averages 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range.

In an earlier matchup, Jones helped limit Lakers star guard Luka Doncic to just 24 points, a relatively low figure for the prolific scorer. With the season still ongoing, there is potential for Jones and Doncic to eventually share the same jersey if the trade goes through.