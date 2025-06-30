Lakers Pursue Star Centers Amid Finney-Smith’s Departure

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for significant changes as they brace to lose forward Dorian Finney-Smith to a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Team sources say this event opens the door for the Lakers to aggressively target top centers in free agency, aiming to establish a long-term partnership for superstar Luka Dončić.

Finney-Smith’s departure, seen as a loss for the Lakers and a beloved teammate of Dončić, creates a noteworthy void on the perimeter. However, with $14.1 million available from the mid-level exception, the Lakers have set their sights on prominent centers like Brook Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks and Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks. Deandre Ayton from the Portland Trail Blazers has also emerged as a potential target.

Sources indicate that the Lakers remain committed to preserving long-term flexibility. They are not exploring trade options for Austin Reaves, who recently declined a nearly $90 million extension. Reaves is viewed as a crucial figure in the Lakers’ future plans alongside Dončić, who is considered the centerpiece of the team.

On Sunday, superstar LeBron James confirmed his decision to opt into the final year of his contract worth $52.6 million, signaling his intent to remain with the Lakers for at least another season. While no additional contract years have been discussed, the organization remains supportive of James’s goals for his remaining career.

As free agency begins, speculation continues to swirl about the Lakers’ roster moves and whether they will look to acquire another superstar to pair with Dončić next summer. The ongoing dynamic between James and the organization adds another layer of complexity as the Lakers navigate this pivotal offseason.