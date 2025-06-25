Lakers Pursue Walker Kessler Amid Utah’s Rebuild

Los Angeles, California — The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keen on acquiring Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, according to multiple sources. The Lakers are willing to offer several draft picks as part of a potential deal to enhance their frontcourt before the upcoming NBA season.

Kessler, known for his strong defensive skills and promising offensive development, has garnered interest from several playoff-bound teams. Despite this, the Utah Jazz, who are in the midst of a rebuild after finishing with only 17 wins last season, have not shown eagerness to trade him.

The Lakers have engaged in trade discussions, but Utah has yet to accept any offers. As talks continue, the situation remains volatile. With star players like Luka Doncic already on the roster, the Lakers are focused on bolstering their interior defense.

The Jazz enter the 2025 NBA Draft with four picks and a roster filled with youthful talent. The buzz around their frontcourt duo of Lauri Markkanen and Kessler has begun to grow, especially with Kessler attracting interest from other competitive teams. NBA analyst Dan Favale noted that trading Kessler might contradict the Jazz’s strategy of not tanking. “Kessler has shown he can anchor an interior defense and has potential beyond traditional big-man play,” Favale commented.

Last season, Kessler averaged 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, showcasing his growth on both offense and defense. The 23-year-old center shot an impressive 66.3 percent from the field, further increasing his appeal to teams looking to contend.

While the Lakers seem poised to make a strong offer, the Jazz’s reluctance to part ways with Kessler reflects their intention to build around young talent rather than dismantle their promising roster.