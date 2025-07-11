Lakers Rally to Edge Spurs in California Classic Showdown

SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Lakers mounted a thrilling comeback, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 89-88 on Tuesday night in the California Classic Summer League at the Chase Center. Darius Bazley led the Lakers with a game-high 27 points, including a pivotal dunk that sealed the victory.

The Lakers faced a challenging fourth quarter, entering the final minutes down 83-69. However, they ended the game with a 20-5 run. Bazley’s putback dunk of a Dalton Knecht miss with just 13.3 seconds remaining capped the surge.

Bazley shot an impressive 8-for-10 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line while also snagging 13 rebounds and contributing two assists in 25 minutes of play. Knecht added 25 points, shooting 9-for-18 overall, including four three-pointers, marking a significant improvement after struggling in earlier games.

The game was competitive from the outset, with the Spurs holding a five-point lead at halftime. Despite trailing for most of the game, the Lakers found their rhythm late, with Knecht hitting crucial three-pointers to fuel the comeback.

Cole Swider also played a vital role, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Bronny James, still working on his fitness, scored just two points in 15 minutes.

For the Spurs, David Jones-Garcia was the standout with 25 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the field. He also recorded six rebounds and five assists. Osayi Osifo contributed six points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers and Spurs both move on to the summer league in Las Vegas, with the Lakers facing the Dallas Mavericks next. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.