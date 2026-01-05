Lakers Secure Comeback Win with Stars Doncic and James in Action

LOS ANGELES, California – The Los Angeles Lakers rallied from significant early deficits to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-121 on January 2, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena. Luka Doncic led the charge with 34 points, while LeBron James contributed 31 points, helping the team improve to 21-11 on the season.

Despite leading by 13 and 15 points early, the Lakers found themselves in trouble but executed a crucial 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to secure their 11th clutch win of the season. “It felt like nearly every time we needed a bucket, he just kind of willed it,” said James about Doncic’s performance.

Jake LaRavia, stepping in for the injured Rui Hachimura, made a crucial impact with 21 points, nine rebounds, and strong defensive play. “Obviously it started with Jake,” James remarked, highlighting LaRavia’s energy and leadership on both ends of the court.

LaRavia expressed confidence in his contribution, saying, “When I just talk about roles and the amount of hats that I can wear with this team, some nights, this is what happens.” He demonstrated versatility, hitting three of six three-point attempts in a much-needed performance after struggling earlier in the season.

Memphis saw standout performances from Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 25 points. However, they struggled to contain the Lakers’ attacking offense, especially in the final moments of the game. “Overall, shot quality was a little too high for the Lakers,” said Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo, noting their 20 forced turnovers but inability to capitalize on them.

The Lakers hope this victory marks a turning point for their season as they prepare for another matchup with the Grizzlies on January 4, 2026. Coach JJ Redick noted, “Getting those guys to make shots when there are two on the ball is huge for us.” With injuries affecting their lineup, LaRavia’s recent form could be vital for upcoming games.