Sports
Lakers Secure Comeback Win with Stars Doncic and James in Action
LOS ANGELES, California – The Los Angeles Lakers rallied from significant early deficits to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-121 on January 2, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena. Luka Doncic led the charge with 34 points, while LeBron James contributed 31 points, helping the team improve to 21-11 on the season.
Despite leading by 13 and 15 points early, the Lakers found themselves in trouble but executed a crucial 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to secure their 11th clutch win of the season. “It felt like nearly every time we needed a bucket, he just kind of willed it,” said James about Doncic’s performance.
Jake LaRavia, stepping in for the injured Rui Hachimura, made a crucial impact with 21 points, nine rebounds, and strong defensive play. “Obviously it started with Jake,” James remarked, highlighting LaRavia’s energy and leadership on both ends of the court.
LaRavia expressed confidence in his contribution, saying, “When I just talk about roles and the amount of hats that I can wear with this team, some nights, this is what happens.” He demonstrated versatility, hitting three of six three-point attempts in a much-needed performance after struggling earlier in the season.
Memphis saw standout performances from Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 25 points. However, they struggled to contain the Lakers’ attacking offense, especially in the final moments of the game. “Overall, shot quality was a little too high for the Lakers,” said Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo, noting their 20 forced turnovers but inability to capitalize on them.
The Lakers hope this victory marks a turning point for their season as they prepare for another matchup with the Grizzlies on January 4, 2026. Coach JJ Redick noted, “Getting those guys to make shots when there are two on the ball is huge for us.” With injuries affecting their lineup, LaRavia’s recent form could be vital for upcoming games.
Recent Posts
- Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev Star in United Cup 2026
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup