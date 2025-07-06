Lakers Seek Redemption Against Heat in California Classic

SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Miami Heat on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. PT at Chase Center in a critical matchup of the California Classic. The Lakers aim to recover from an 89-84 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

During their first game, the Lakers initially took a commanding 21-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Warriors surged in the middle quarters, outscoring Los Angeles 58-41. Cole Swider was the standout for the Lakers, scoring 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three-point range.

“We have to come out ready to play better tomorrow and come out with more confidence,” said Lakers forward Dalton Knecht, who struggled with his shot, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Heat enter the game after a strong performance against the San Antonio Spurs, winning 82-69. Miami’s Pelle Larsson and Erik Stevenson each made significant contributions, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively. Kel'el Ware, another key player for the Heat, poses a considerable challenge for the Lakers’ frontcourt.

The Lakers lack size, with their tallest player, Trey Jemison III, standing at 6 feet 11 inches. This underscores the importance of the game for both teams as they strive to build momentum ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Fans can watch the game live on NBA TV or listen via ESPN LA 710. The Lakers hope to bounce back and gain their first victory in this year’s summer league.