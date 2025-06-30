Lakers Sign Jake LaRavia to Two-Year, $12 Million Deal

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers have made their first free-agent signing of the offseason by agreeing to a two-year, $12 million deal with forward Jake LaRavia, sources confirmed to ESPN. This move comes as the Lakers aim to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

LaRavia, 23, finished last season strong with the Sacramento Kings after being acquired in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in 19 games for the Kings, averaging 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. His shooting performance, particularly from beyond the arc, showcased promise as he maintained a 38.5% three-point shooting rate.

With the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith, who opted out of his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers seized the opportunity to fill the gap in their wing rotation. Finney-Smith had been a crucial part of the Lakers’ small-ball lineup, and LaRavia is seen as a suitable replacement.

<p"The Lakers needed to shake things up and LaRavia's versatility fits well with their play style," said NBA analyst Sam Vecenie. "He has shown he can be a solid defender and is still developing on offense. He could be a key contributor next season.

In Memphis, LaRavia averaged 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game before his trade to Sacramento. His experience and skill could benefit from playing alongside stars such as LeBron James. LaRavia’s track record of shooting 44% from three with the Grizzlies early in the previous season speaks to his potential impact.

The Lakers look to proceed with caution in free agency, having maneuvered their budget tightly to accommodate LaRavia’s signing. The deal comes as they also explore other potential avenues to enhance their roster.

This live story will be updated as more information becomes available. NBA fans can expect exciting developments as the offseason progresses.