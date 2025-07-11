Lakers Sign Jake LaRavia After Finney-Smith Departure

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Jake LaRavia to help fill the gap left by Dorian Finney-Smith, who left for the Houston Rockets earlier this week. LaRavia’s arrival comes after Finney-Smith declined his $15.4 million player option and opted to pursue other opportunities.

Lakers fans had hoped the franchise could keep Finney-Smith, but the move to add LaRavia has generated optimism among supporters. The team’s general manager, Rob Pelinka, expressed confidence in LaRavia’s abilities, stating, “Jake is a high IQ two-way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system.”

Pelinka highlighted LaRavia’s defensive skills, noting, “He’s a disruptive defender who uses his size and physicality to create turnovers. Offensively, he can score at all three levels and has a knack for creating space for himself and his teammates.” These qualities will be essential as the Lakers move into the 2025-26 season.

Last season, LaRavia averaged 6.9 points while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, shooting an impressive 42.3% from beyond the arc. His three-point shooting percentage has risen to 37.1% for his career, making him a valuable asset alongside stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

As the Lakers look forward, LaRavia’s skills will be put to the test. The team hopes he can quickly integrate and contribute effectively, especially in crucial matchups.