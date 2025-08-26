Lakers Sign Kylor Kelley as Training Camp Approaches

PALM SPRINGS, California – October 06: The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they have signed center Kylor Kelley to a training camp contract. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is widely believed to be an Exhibit 10 contract, allowing Kelley to join the Lakers for training camp and the preseason.

If the Lakers decide to waive Kelley, his contract can potentially transfer to the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate, if he does not secure an NBA contract elsewhere. The Lakers had a similar arrangement with Kelley last season, where he spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the South Bay Lakers, appearing in 32 games.

The 7-foot center averaged 11.5 points while shooting a career-high 68.2 percent from the field, alongside 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game while playing for South Bay. These impressive statistics earned him call-ups during the season, where he played a total of 11 games with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks.

In his first career NBA start with the Mavericks on February 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kelley achieved a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Kelley has a solid history in the G League, having played 108 games over four seasons. He averaged 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks across his G League career. He was also honored as a member of the NBA G League All-Defensive Team for leading the league in blocks per game last season.

At 28 years old, Kelley brings experience from playing not only in the NBA and G League but also internationally in countries like Canada, Denmark, and England. His addition comes during a time when the Lakers are looking to strengthen their center position after trading away Anthony Davis.

During training camp, Kelley will compete for a spot as the Lakers aim to fill their final two-way roster slot. Other potential candidates include Eric Dixon, RJ Davis, and Augustas Marciulionis, who will also vie for spots in the upcoming season.

As Kylor Kelley joins the training camp lineup, he hopes to demonstrate that his shot-blocking and defensive skills can provide the Lakers with the depth they need in preparation for the 2025-26 NBA season.