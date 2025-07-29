Lakers Sign Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent’s Future in Doubt

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers made a significant move this offseason by signing Marcus Smart, indicating they do not see Gabe Vincent as a key player in their rotation for the upcoming season. Vincent, who joined the Lakers as a free agent in the summer of 2023, has struggled to make an impact.

Fans celebrated when Vincent was signed, hoping his playoff experience with the Miami Heat would be a steal for the Lakers at $11 million per season. However, a knee injury limited him to just 11 games in his first season. In the following year, he played 72 games but averaged only 6.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 40 percent from the field.

The Lakers’ decision to sign Smart now casts doubt on Vincent’s role. Smart, a seasoned defender and ball-handler, occupies a similar space as Vincent. The Lakers are hoping Smart can deliver a greater contribution than Vincent did last season. Despite challenges in his own performance, Smart’s arrival signals that the Lakers likely do not see Vincent fitting into their future plans.

This offseason, the Lakers have bolstered their roster with several additions, including DeAndre Ayton and Jake LaRavia, while drafting Adou Thiero. These low-risk moves aim to address previous deficiencies, especially with increased competition in the Western Conference.

Moreover, reports indicate Vincent may be the most tradable asset for the Lakers, as they seek to optimize their roster. Trade rumors have linked him to various players, including center Robert Williams III. The uncertainty surrounding his position has only intensified with his recent clean-shaven look, which fans have speculated could signal a fresh start or an upcoming exit from the team.

Despite his struggles, Vincent’s journey with the Lakers is not necessarily over. He could still play a role on the team, particularly if his contributions improve. However, the signing of Smart makes it clear that the team may be moving in a different direction.

The implications of Vincent’s situation reflect a broader strategy for the Lakers, who aim to construct a strong, defensive lineup surrounding stars like LeBron James and new acquisition Luka Doncic. As Vincent navigates this challenging period, the Lakers are emphasizing their commitment to securing a competitive roster for the upcoming season.