Lakers Sign New Center, But Thomas Bryant Remains a Free Agent

Los Angeles, California – The Los Angeles Lakers have added a new starting center in hopes of improving their defensive performance. As they prepare for the upcoming NBA season, the team aims to address their defensive struggles with this new addition.

General Manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office focused on enhancing their roster by pairing the offensive stars with a strong big man and rim protector. However, one notable former Lakers player, Thomas Bryant, remains unsigned nearly three months into the NBA offseason.

After a standout year with the Indiana Pacers, where he played a vital role in their playoff success, Bryant is still a free agent. He completed a one-year deal with the Pacers, and despite his contributions, he has yet to find a new team.

“While the 28-year-old’s not known to be a defensive anchor, he’s a credible offensive threat and floor spacer off the bench,” sports analyst Eric Pincus said about Bryant, who had two stints with the Lakers during the 2017-18 and 2022-23 seasons. Despite strong numbers during his second time in Los Angeles, he played in only 56 games across his tenures.

One memorable moment during his time with the Lakers was when he called for the ball as LeBron James made history by becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a moment fondly remembered by fans and reporters alike.

Coming off a $2.8 million deal with Indiana, Bryant could have been a cost-effective option for the Lakers. He has primarily played off the bench in recent seasons but showcased his skills during the Pacers’ playoff run, proving he could be an asset to any team.

The Lakers opted to sign another center, Deandre Ayton, for a larger sum, but both Ayton and Bryant share similar defensive attributes. The team plans to use Ayton alongside fellow centers in their lineup, which costs a combined total of $22 million.

Though Bryant would likely have been a cheaper option, he has been linked to multiple teams throughout the offseason. Recently, rumors surfaced about him potentially signing with the Greek team Panathinaikos, but those reports did not materialize.

Most recently, he has been linked to the New York Knicks, where he reportedly impressed during workouts, showcasing his potential as a valuable addition to their roster. NJ.com noted that acquiring Bryant could provide security for the Knicks’ frontcourt amid injury concerns.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, both the Lakers and Knicks could benefit from adding a player like Bryant, who remains an unsigned free agent and a sought-after backup big man.