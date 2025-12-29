Lakers Struggle Again in Christmas Loss to Rockets

Los Angeles, California – On Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Houston Rockets but put forth one of their poorest performances of the season, losing 119-96 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers allowed the Rockets to shoot over 53% from the field and were dominated on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 48-25. This marked the Lakers’ third consecutive loss, raising concerns about their cohesion and defensive struggles.

Head coach JJ Redick expressed his frustration during the postgame press conference, implying that the team’s desire to win was lacking. “We need to bring our effort every night if we want to win,” Redick said. “The next practice will be tough, and the players need to be ready for that.”

Forward Jake LaRavia discussed the apparent disconnect among the team, stating, “I couldn’t tell you why we’re not on the same page. I think there might be a disconnect right now. We will have a meeting based on what JJ mentioned, and hopefully, the discomfort will help us find our way back.”

Defensively, the Lakers have had major issues. They currently rank 24th in points allowed per game and 28th in defensive efficiency over their past ten games. With a 19-10 record, the Lakers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, only half a game ahead of the sixth-place Rockets.

The team has lost six of its last ten games and has been outplayed defensively by opponents who easily make extra passes while taking advantage of the Lakers’ slow rotations. The season, which began with high hopes, is now faced with critical concerns about teamwork and defense.

LaRavia has been a bright spot in his first year with the Lakers but recognizes the need for improvement. “We need to show that we want to turn things around,” he added, emphasizing the importance of proactive change.

The Lakers must find answers quickly, as the demands of the season grow tougher. Their upcoming practice promises to be crucial, and fans are eager to see if this team can regroup and push back into playoff contention.