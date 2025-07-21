Sports
Lakers Waive Goodwin to Clear Space for Marcus Smart’s Signing
Los Angeles, California — The Los Angeles Lakers waived guard Jordan Goodwin on July 21, 2025, as part of their plan to clear salary cap space for veteran guard Marcus Smart. This decision came shortly after the team released Shake Milton, as reported by ESPN.
In order to officially sign Smart, the Lakers needed to get below the first apron of the salary cap. Goodwin, who had a $2.3 million contract with only $25,000 guaranteed, became the logical choice to waive. With this move, the Lakers are now about $1 million under the first apron.
Smart, a three-time All-Defensive first team selectee and the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards.
The Lakers’ strategy involves enhancing their roster after a relatively quiet offseason. They are particularly in need of a point-of-attack defender, making Smart an ideal addition. He has a reputation for being a solid defender, with significant accolades to his name, including the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Despite his past achievements, Smart’s career has faced challenges recently, including injuries and decreased production since his trade from Boston. He played in only 54 games over the last two years and has struggled statistically. Yet, the Lakers view him as a pivotal piece for their defensive scheme.
To finalize Smart’s signing, the Lakers are expected to pursue additional moves. After waiving Milton, they are still seeking one more action—likely involving Goodwin—to create sufficient room under the salary cap.
As the Lakers continue to revamp their roster, they face the challenge of building a competitive team amid tight financial constraints. Their next steps will be closely monitored as they aim for success in the upcoming season.
