Lakers Win Seventh Straight Despite LeBron James’ Absence

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-121 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, marking their seventh consecutive victory.

Star player LeBron James did not play due to left foot injury management. This was not the first time this season that James has faced injury issues; he missed the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica, a nerve issue affecting his lower back.

Lakers coach JJ Redick explained, “It is an injury he’s had in the past. We wanted to be cautious considering the back-to-back games this weekend.” The Lakers have 10 remaining back-to-back matchups this season.

In James’ absence, Luka Dončić stepped up for the Lakers, scoring 34 points along with 12 rebounds and seven assists. His 20 points in the first quarter set the tone for the game and highlighted his status as one of the league’s top performers.

Teammate Austin Reaves praised Dončić, stating, “He sets a statement so he gets our offense rolling early.” Reaves himself contributed 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

The Lakers built a 46-27 lead by the end of the first quarter, their highest first-quarter score this season. They even managed a 26-point lead at one point but allowed the Pelicans to score 74 points in the second half, leading to a tighter finish.

Despite the comeback attempts by the Pelicans, who were led by Bryce McGowens‘ 23 points, Reaves emphasized the importance of maintaining focus, admitting the team got somewhat complacent as the game progressed.

Ayton, another standout for the Lakers, showcased his shooting skills, with a 71% shooting percentage, the best in the league for players with at least 10 attempts per game. He noted, “I just really felt it right there” after a collision but clarified he felt fine afterward.

Looking ahead, the Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Redick pointed out upcoming challenges, stating, “We’re about to enter a stretch of tough games. It’s a positive to be 15-4, but we know we have to improve.”